    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cody Deccio 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    EL CENTRO, Calif (March 2, 2023) Chief of Naval Air Training, Rear Adm. Rich Brophy watches a Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, The Blue Angels practice performance. The Blue Angels perform flight demonstrations at 32 locations across the country to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps to the American public. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Cody Deccio)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 17:37
    Photo ID: 7659400
    VIRIN: 230302-N-MH057-1068
    Resolution: 4728x3377
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US 
    Chief of Naval Air Training, Rear Adm. Rich Brophy, and Blue Angels Executive Officer, Cmdr. Jonathan Fay
    Rear Adm. Rich Brophy
    Chief of Naval Air Training completes certification of Blue Angels

    USMC
    Airshow
    Blue Angels
    US Navy

