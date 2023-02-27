EL CENTRO, Calif (March 2, 2023) Chief of Naval Air Training, Rear Adm. Rich Brophy watches a Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, The Blue Angels practice performance. The Blue Angels perform flight demonstrations at 32 locations across the country to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps to the American public. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Cody Deccio)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 17:37
|Photo ID:
|7659400
|VIRIN:
|230302-N-MH057-1068
|Resolution:
|4728x3377
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|EL CENTRO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|1
Chief of Naval Air Training completes certification of Blue Angels
