    Construction project will impact Waitsboro Recreation Area

    SOMERSET, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is set to replace the existing water distribution system, service lines, and supply lines at Waitsboro Recreation Area in Somerset, Kentucky. This is Waitsboro Road headed down hill into the recreation area. (USACE Photo by Codey Hensley)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 15:18
    Location: SOMERSET, KY, US 
    USACE
    Kentucky
    Corps of Engineers
    Somerset
    Lake Cumberland
    Waitsboro Recreation Area

