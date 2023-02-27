The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is set to replace the existing water distribution system, service lines, and supply lines at Waitsboro Recreation Area in Somerset, Kentucky. This is Waitsboro Road headed down hill into the recreation area. (USACE Photo by Codey Hensley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2023 Date Posted: 03.02.2023 15:18 Photo ID: 7659153 VIRIN: 230301-A-A1409-1025 Resolution: 1024x768 Size: 725.1 KB Location: SOMERSET, KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Construction project will impact Waitsboro Recreation Area, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.