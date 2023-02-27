The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is set to replace the existing water distribution system, service lines, and supply lines at Waitsboro Recreation Area in Somerset, Kentucky. This is Waitsboro Road headed down hill into the recreation area. (USACE Photo by Codey Hensley)
Construction project will impact Waitsboro Recreation Area
