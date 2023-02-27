Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Establishment of command ceremony held for Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo

    Establishment of command ceremony held for Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    An Establishment of Command ceremony was held Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo on March 1, 2023.
    Navy Captain Darryl P. Arfsten assumed command as the first leader of the new Navy Medicine unit.
    EMF-Kilo will focus on the readiness of the unit to deploy and set up an expeditionary hospital in support of combat and humanitarian operations.

    (Photo by USMC Sergeant Ginnie Lee)

    New Navy Medicine command in Eastern North Carolina focuses on expeditionary medicine

