Establishment of command ceremony held for Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo

An Establishment of Command ceremony was held Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo on March 1, 2023.

Navy Captain Darryl P. Arfsten assumed command as the first leader of the new Navy Medicine unit.

EMF-Kilo will focus on the readiness of the unit to deploy and set up an expeditionary hospital in support of combat and humanitarian operations.



(Photo by USMC Sergeant Ginnie Lee)

