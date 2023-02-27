ROKAF Interpretation Officers in Training Tour Osan

U.S. Air Force Col. Brady Vaira, 7th Air Force chief of staff, meets with Republic of Korea Air Force interpretation officers in training during an immersion tour at Osan Air Base, ROK, Feb. 23, 2023. The tour allowed Osan Airmen and ROKAF officers an opportunity to dialogue about operations and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Michelle Chang)

