Cobra Gold 2023 Thai-U.S. Medical KLE

U.S. Navy Capt. John Rotruck, Force Surgeon with the U.S. Marine Forces Pacific and U.S. Navy Cmdr. James Hartwell, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit surgeon, tour the Thai Naval Medical Department during a Key Leader Medical Exchange in Bangkok, Thailand, March 1, 2023. U.S. Navy medical professionals exchanged information and ideas with the Royal Thai Navy during Exercise Cobra Gold, a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Allison Martin)

