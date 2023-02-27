Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Gold 2023 Thai-U.S. Medical KLE [Image 8 of 8]

    Cobra Gold 2023 Thai-U.S. Medical KLE

    THAILAND

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Allison Martin 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Navy Capt. John Rotruck, Force Surgeon with the U.S. Marine Forces Pacific and U.S. Navy Cmdr. James Hartwell, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit surgeon, tour the Thai Naval Medical Department during a Key Leader Medical Exchange in Bangkok, Thailand, March 1, 2023. U.S. Navy medical professionals exchanged information and ideas with the Royal Thai Navy during Exercise Cobra Gold, a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Allison Martin)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 2023 Thai-U.S. Medical KLE [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Allison Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Cobra Gold
    Thailand

