230223-N-RC359-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 23, 2023) From left, Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Jordan Landfair, from Adrian, Michigan; Kyle Abernatha, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) housing manager; and Chief Hospital Corpsman Jose Martinez, from Silver Spring, Maryland, pose for a picture in front of unaccompanied housing while in-port CFAY, Feb. 23. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class George Cardenas)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 21:34
|Photo ID:
|7657750
|VIRIN:
|230223-N-RC359-1001
|Resolution:
|2000x3000
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
|Hometown:
|ADRIAN, MI, US
|Hometown:
|SILVER SPRING, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors help provide housing, by PO3 George Cardenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A junior Sailor’s home away from home
