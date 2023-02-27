Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors help provide housing

    YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JAPAN

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class George Cardenas 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230223-N-RC359-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 23, 2023) From left, Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Jordan Landfair, from Adrian, Michigan; Kyle Abernatha, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) housing manager; and Chief Hospital Corpsman Jose Martinez, from Silver Spring, Maryland, pose for a picture in front of unaccompanied housing while in-port CFAY, Feb. 23. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class George Cardenas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 21:34
    Photo ID: 7657750
    VIRIN: 230223-N-RC359-1001
    Resolution: 2000x3000
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP 
    Hometown: ADRIAN, MI, US
    Hometown: SILVER SPRING, MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors help provide housing, by PO3 George Cardenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Japan
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    Lodging
    HPA

