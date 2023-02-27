USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors help provide housing

230223-N-RC359-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 23, 2023) From left, Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Jordan Landfair, from Adrian, Michigan; Kyle Abernatha, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) housing manager; and Chief Hospital Corpsman Jose Martinez, from Silver Spring, Maryland, pose for a picture in front of unaccompanied housing while in-port CFAY, Feb. 23. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class George Cardenas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2023 Date Posted: 03.01.2023 21:34 Photo ID: 7657750 VIRIN: 230223-N-RC359-1001 Resolution: 2000x3000 Size: 1.89 MB Location: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP Hometown: ADRIAN, MI, US Hometown: SILVER SPRING, MD, US