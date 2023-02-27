2-35, 3IBCT, 25th ID Squad Live Fire

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division participates in a squad live fire exercise on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2023. Squads demonstrated their knowledge while performing essential battle drill tasks during day and night time live fire training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darbi Colson/3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team)

