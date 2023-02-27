Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th CES wins four 2022 AETC awards [Image 3 of 3]

    49th CES wins four 2022 AETC awards

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    The 49th Civil Engineer Squadron maintains facilities and infrastructure at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 1, 2023. The squadron won the 2022 Air Education and Training Command active duty large unit outstanding civil engineer unit award for their contributions to the 49th wing, managing construction and infrastructure projects, and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 14:43
    Photo ID: 7656877
    VIRIN: 230301-F-NB682-1002
    Resolution: 6870x4580
    Size: 5.25 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th CES wins four 2022 AETC awards [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Corinna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    49th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Air Education and Training Command
    2022
    civil engineer awards
    AETC awards

