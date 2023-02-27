The 49th Civil Engineer Squadron maintains facilities and infrastructure at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 1, 2023. The squadron won the 2022 Air Education and Training Command active duty large unit outstanding civil engineer unit award for their contributions to the 49th wing, managing construction and infrastructure projects, and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2023 Date Posted: 03.01.2023 14:43 Photo ID: 7656877 VIRIN: 230301-F-NB682-1002 Resolution: 6870x4580 Size: 5.25 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 49th CES wins four 2022 AETC awards [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Corinna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.