    African nations hold Women, Peace and Security Panel at AACS 2023 in Senegal

    DAKAR, SENEGAL

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeleine Jinks 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Representatives from Ghana, Tunisia, Senegal, Benin, and Malawi spoke on the Women, Peace and Security Panel March 1, 2023, in Dakar, Senegal. Strengthening regional partnerships fosters open dialogue, providing opportunities to assess capabilities and identify gaps to build further engagements between the U.S. and our African partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeleine E. Jinks)

