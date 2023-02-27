Makin Island LCAC Operations

A landing craft, air cushion (LCAC), assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, approaches the welldeck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during Exercise Cobra Gold, Feb. 28, 2023 in the Gulf of Thailand. Cobra Gold provides a venue for the United States, allied and partner nations to advance interoperability and increase partner capacity in planning and executing complex and realistic multinational force combined task force operations. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu)

