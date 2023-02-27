Forward Tiger Exercise at the 156th Wing

Five A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the 23rd Air Expeditionary Wing prepare to depart the 156th Wing airfield during the Forward Tiger exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico Feb. 22, 2023. The Puerto Rico Air National Guard provided logistical support, command and control, airfield operations support and hangar space during Operation Forward Tiger, in this exercise, airmen partnered with Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Canadian Forces to enhance the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mission throughout the Caribbean. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro)

