    Forward Tiger Exercise at the 156th Wing [Image 1 of 15]

    Forward Tiger Exercise at the 156th Wing

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo 

    156th Wing

    Five A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the 23rd Air Expeditionary Wing prepare to depart the 156th Wing airfield during the Forward Tiger exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico Feb. 22, 2023. The Puerto Rico Air National Guard provided logistical support, command and control, airfield operations support and hangar space during Operation Forward Tiger, in this exercise, airmen partnered with Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Canadian Forces to enhance the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mission throughout the Caribbean. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 08:54
    Location: CAROLINA, PR 
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Forward Tiger 23
    ACCLeadWing23

