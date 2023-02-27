Airmen assigned to the 316th Wing and 89th Airlift Wing pose for group photo before taking off for their respective heritage flights on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 15, 2023. Both units capstoned their flights with the ‘Accelerating the Legacy’ event at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 16-18. JB Charleston's 3rd annual heritage event has grown to more than 600 Total Force Airmen, U.S. Air Force Academy and Air Force ROTC cadets - nearly ten times its size since it was first held in 2021.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 21:32 Photo ID: 7655624 VIRIN: 230215-F-TM624-0004 Resolution: 6851x3854 Size: 19.42 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President’s wing takes AIM at 3rd Annual Black Aviation Heritage Flight [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.