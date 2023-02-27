Airman from the 60th Maintenance Squadron and 349th Maintenance Squadron, prepare the wing surface of a C-5M Super Galaxy for maintenance at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 31, 2023. Maintainers from the 60 MXS and 349 MXS modified an aerodynamic fairing over a wing splice of a C-5M Super Galaxy incorporating newly printed 3D parts known as blocks and wedges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lan Kim)
3D printed parts for the C-5M deliver new capabilities
