Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3D printed parts for the C-5M deliver new capabilities [Image 9 of 9]

    3D printed parts for the C-5M deliver new capabilities

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Lan Kim  

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airman from the 60th Maintenance Squadron and 349th Maintenance Squadron, prepare the wing surface of a C-5M Super Galaxy for maintenance at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 31, 2023. Maintainers from the 60 MXS and 349 MXS modified an aerodynamic fairing over a wing splice of a C-5M Super Galaxy incorporating newly printed 3D parts known as blocks and wedges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lan Kim)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 20:24
    Photo ID: 7655524
    VIRIN: 230202-F-SK304-3141
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 8.3 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3D printed parts for the C-5M deliver new capabilities [Image 9 of 9], by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3D printed parts for the C-5M deliver new capabilities
    3D printed parts for the C-5M deliver new capabilities
    3D printed parts for the C-5M deliver new capabilities
    3D printed parts for the C-5M deliver new capabilities
    3D printed parts for the C-5M deliver new capabilities
    3D printed parts for the C-5M deliver new capabilities
    3D printed parts for the C-5M deliver new capabilities
    3D printed parts for the C-5M deliver new capabilities
    3D printed parts for the C-5M deliver new capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    3D printed parts for the C-5M deliver new capabilities

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC C5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT