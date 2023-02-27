Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADSB Engineer PT [Image 23 of 30]

    ADSB Engineer PT

    UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Engineer Providers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade conduct PT with Engineers across the 82nd Airborne Division on Fort Bragg, NC, Feb 27, 2023. PT with the other Engineer units builds esprit de corps and lethality amongst Paratroopers in the Division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ADSB Engineer PT [Image 30 of 30], by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

