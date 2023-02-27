Engineer Providers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade conduct PT with Engineers across the 82nd Airborne Division on Fort Bragg, NC, Feb 27, 2023. PT with the other Engineer units builds esprit de corps and lethality amongst Paratroopers in the Division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 16:07 Photo ID: 7654911 VIRIN: 230228-A-ID763-576 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 19.49 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ADSB Engineer PT [Image 30 of 30], by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.