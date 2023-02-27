Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMA Cadets The Sandhurst Competition-Award Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    KMA Cadets The Sandhurst Competition-Award Ceremony

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Chin-U Pak 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    South Korean military cadets selected to participate in the Sandhurst competition of the U.S. Military Academy received a certificate from BG. Lori L. Robinson, 2ID/RUCD Deputy Commanding General-S, 24 Feb 23, Camp Humphreys, Pyeongtaek-City.

    The Sandhurst Competition, hosted by the U.S. Military Academy in April, is a competition where reserve officers from all over the world compete in various combat skills such as combat fitness, tactical first aid, and overcoming obstacles.

