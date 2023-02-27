South Korean military cadets selected to participate in the Sandhurst competition of the U.S. Military Academy received a certificate from BG. Lori L. Robinson, 2ID/RUCD Deputy Commanding General-S, 24 Feb 23, Camp Humphreys, Pyeongtaek-City.



The Sandhurst Competition, hosted by the U.S. Military Academy in April, is a competition where reserve officers from all over the world compete in various combat skills such as combat fitness, tactical first aid, and overcoming obstacles.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 02:34 Photo ID: 7653613 VIRIN: 230224-O-LX039-026 Resolution: 4037x2692 Size: 8.44 MB Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KMA Cadets The Sandhurst Competition-Award Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Chin-U Pak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.