KMA Cadets The Sandhurst Competition-Award Ceremony

South Korean military cadets selected to participate in the Sandhurst competition of the U.S. Military Academy received a certificate from BG. Lori L. Robinson, 2ID/RUCD Deputy Commanding General-S, 24 Feb 23, Camp Humphreys, Pyeongtaek-City.
The Sandhurst Competition, hosted by the U.S. Military Academy in April, is a competition where reserve officers from all over the world compete in various combat skills such as combat fitness, tactical first aid, and overcoming obstacles.
