Date Taken: 02.13.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2023 23:58 Photo ID: 7653450 VIRIN: 230213-A-FS131-208 Resolution: 2657x3779 Size: 1.5 MB Location: KR Hometown: FRESH MEADOWS, NY, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Ryu with children from Pyungkang Christian Academy in 2003 [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Javon Starnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.