    Presidio of Monterey BOSS cleans up local beach [Image 3 of 6]

    Presidio of Monterey BOSS cleans up local beach

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2023

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    A service member with the Presidio of Monterey’s Better Opportunities for Single Service Members program cleans up Del Monte Beach in Monterey, Calif., Feb. 25.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2023
