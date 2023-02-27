Eric Shumate, engineering division chief, LyTreese Lee, management support section chief and Arthur Saulsberry, deputy of the small business program for the Kansas City District attend the 2023 BEYA STEM Conference on Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Lee was awarded the Modern-Day Technology Leader Award and Saulsberry was awarded the Science Spectrum Trailblazer Award at this year's conference.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2023 15:20 Photo ID: 7652909 VIRIN: 230209-A-A1408-160 Resolution: 3541x2737 Size: 1.54 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coming full circle: three Kansas City District employees awarded at 2023 BEYA Conference [Image 2 of 2], by Christine Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.