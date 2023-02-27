Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coming full circle: three Kansas City District employees awarded at 2023 BEYA Conference [Image 2 of 2]

    Coming full circle: three Kansas City District employees awarded at 2023 BEYA Conference

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Photo by Christine Paul 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Eric Shumate, engineering division chief, LyTreese Lee, management support section chief and Arthur Saulsberry, deputy of the small business program for the Kansas City District attend the 2023 BEYA STEM Conference on Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Lee was awarded the Modern-Day Technology Leader Award and Saulsberry was awarded the Science Spectrum Trailblazer Award at this year's conference.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 15:20
    Photo ID: 7652909
    VIRIN: 230209-A-A1408-160
    Resolution: 3541x2737
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coming full circle: three Kansas City District employees awarded at 2023 BEYA Conference [Image 2 of 2], by Christine Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coming full circle: three Kansas City District employees awarded at 2023 BEYA Conference
    Coming full circle: three Kansas City District employees awarded at 2023 BEYA Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coming full circle: three Kansas City District employees awarded at 2023 BEYA Conference

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE HQ
    USACE NWD
    USACE NWK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT