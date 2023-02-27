The professional chefs on the Fort Drum Culinary Arts Team rehearse the Hot Food Kitchen category where they cooked a four-course meal using the components of an Army Mobile Kitchen Trailer (MKT), inside the culinary arts training center. This was the last meal the team would serve before leaving for the 47th Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Lee, Virginia. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
Fort Drum chefs turn field cooking into fine dining
