    “There was no Question I would Continue to Serve in the Reserve,” Incoming 150th Legal Ops. Detachment Commander Reflects on Career Path from Law Student to Military Judge [Image 2 of 2]

    “There was no Question I would Continue to Serve in the Reserve,” Incoming 150th Legal Ops. Detachment Commander Reflects on Career Path from Law Student to Military Judge

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Capt. Nancy Drapeza 

    U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command

    Army Reserve military judge, Col. Alyssa Adams of the 150th Legal Operations Detachment, presided over six motions at a hearing for a court-martial held at the main courthouse on Jan. 9, 2023, at Fort Stewart, Ga.

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 12:20
    Photo ID: 7652399
    VIRIN: 230109-A-MF686-107
    Resolution: 1076x718
    Size: 99.98 KB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    This work, “There was no Question I would Continue to Serve in the Reserve,” Incoming 150th Legal Ops. Detachment Commander Reflects on Career Path from Law Student to Military Judge [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Nancy Drapeza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JAG
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    Legal Command

