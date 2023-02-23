Airman 1st Class Marcus Santiago, 96th Security Forces Squadron, tries to maintain distance from a simulated attacker during a baton training session Feb. 16 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The class was part of a new consolidated training curriculum created by Eglin’s security forces unit that combines the Defenders’ requirements with combat-ready deployment exercises. This was the first time this new training plan was executed, but will be the standard for Eglin in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 10:38
|Photo ID:
|7652247
|VIRIN:
|230216-F-oc707-0202
|Resolution:
|3000x2229
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Attack response [Image 4 of 4], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
