Attack response

Airman 1st Class Marcus Santiago, 96th Security Forces Squadron, tries to maintain distance from a simulated attacker during a baton training session Feb. 16 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The class was part of a new consolidated training curriculum created by Eglin’s security forces unit that combines the Defenders’ requirements with combat-ready deployment exercises. This was the first time this new training plan was executed, but will be the standard for Eglin in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

