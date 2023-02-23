Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Attack response [Image 4 of 4]

    Attack response

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Marcus Santiago, 96th Security Forces Squadron, tries to maintain distance from a simulated attacker during a baton training session Feb. 16 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The class was part of a new consolidated training curriculum created by Eglin’s security forces unit that combines the Defenders’ requirements with combat-ready deployment exercises. This was the first time this new training plan was executed, but will be the standard for Eglin in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 10:38
    Photo ID: 7652247
    VIRIN: 230216-F-oc707-0202
    Resolution: 3000x2229
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Attack response [Image 4 of 4], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Attack response
    Attack response
    Attack response
    Attack response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security
    combat
    eglin
    training
    96th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT