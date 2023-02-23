Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Herk Nation gets Connected [Image 3 of 3]

    Herk Nation gets Connected

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Photo by Airman Julian Atkins 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Anthony Brinkley gives a Warrior Heart presentation at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb 9, 2023. Brinkley's presentations served as the conclusion to Herk Nation's New Year Connection Challenge, a four-week challenge with the purpose of fostering connectedness across the community. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Julian Atkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 09:23
    Photo ID: 7652006
    VIRIN: 230209-F-BK002-1043
    Resolution: 5068x3379
    Size: 866.83 KB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Herk Nation gets Connected [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Herk Nation gets Connected
    Herk Nation gets Connected
    Herk Nation gets Connected

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Herk Nation gets Connected

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    LRAFB
    Team Little Rock
    Warrior Heart

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT