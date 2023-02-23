Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. Air National Guard celebrates Black History Month [Image 3 of 3]

    D.C. Air National Guard celebrates Black History Month

    02.26.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    D.C. Air National Guardsmen attend a black history month event at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on February 26, 2023. The Diversity and Inclusion Council, an organization on base, hosted an event to recognize prominent figures in African American History. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen)

    This work, D.C. Air National Guard celebrates Black History Month [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Natalie Filzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

