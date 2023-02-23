USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Daily Operations

230221-N-TC847-1433 IONIAN SEA (Feb. 21, 2023) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), left, sails in formation with the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (C 550), center, and Orizzonte-class destroyer ITS Caio Duilio (D 554), Feb. 21, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christine Montgomery)

