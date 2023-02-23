USS Paul Hamilton Strait of Hormuz transit

230225-N-NH267-1074 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Feb. 25, 2023) Operations Specialist 2nd Class James Bautista, assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), mans the bridge while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, Feb. 25, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

