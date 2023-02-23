African Alumni Symposium preparations

U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa International Military Engagements team members assemble binders for the African Alumni Symposium, scheduled to begin tomorrow in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. The African Alumni Symposium is an annual U.S. Africa Command event. Every three years, the U.S. Army has its turn to bring back African graduates of the Army War College. This year's symposium runs Feb. 26 to March 3 and features guest speakers from the leaders from several U.S. and African defense departments. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Cain S. Claxton)

