    African Alumni Symposium preparations [Image 2 of 2]

    African Alumni Symposium preparations

    CARLISLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2023

    Photo by Maj. Cain Claxton 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa International Military Engagements team members assemble binders for the African Alumni Symposium, scheduled to begin tomorrow in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. The African Alumni Symposium is an annual U.S. Africa Command event. Every three years, the U.S. Army has its turn to bring back African graduates of the Army War College. This year's symposium runs Feb. 26 to March 3 and features guest speakers from the leaders from several U.S. and African defense departments. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Cain S. Claxton)

