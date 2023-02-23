U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa International Military Engagements team members assemble binders for the African Alumni Symposium, scheduled to begin tomorrow in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. The African Alumni Symposium is an annual U.S. Africa Command event. Every three years, the U.S. Army has its turn to bring back African graduates of the Army War College. This year's symposium runs Feb. 26 to March 3 and features guest speakers from the leaders from several U.S. and African defense departments. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Cain S. Claxton)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2023 12:35
|Photo ID:
|7650579
|VIRIN:
|230225-A-HX593-246
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|CARLISLE, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, African Alumni Symposium preparations [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Cain Claxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SETAF-AF, Army War College host African Alumni Symposium Feb. 26 to March 2
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT