230224-N-AR554-1011 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 24, 2023) Lt. Jacob Meyer, a Navy chaplain from South Bend, Indiana, poses for a photo in the chapel aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 24. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2023 03:47
|Photo ID:
|7650408
|VIRIN:
|230224-N-AR554-1011
|Resolution:
|7142x4767
|Size:
|909.95 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Hometown:
|SOUTH BEND, IN, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chaplain hosts daily mass, by PO3 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From the fraternity house to God’s house
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT