USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chaplain hosts daily mass

230224-N-AR554-1011 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 24, 2023) Lt. Jacob Meyer, a Navy chaplain from South Bend, Indiana, poses for a photo in the chapel aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 24. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

