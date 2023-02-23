Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chaplain hosts daily mass

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230224-N-AR554-1011 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 24, 2023) Lt. Jacob Meyer, a Navy chaplain from South Bend, Indiana, poses for a photo in the chapel aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 24. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.25.2023 03:47
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Hometown: SOUTH BEND, IN, US
    CVN 76
    chaplain corps
    religious services
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Chaplain
    Yokosuka

