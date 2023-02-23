Anchorage Deck Training

SINGAPORE (Feb. 23, 2023) – Lt. Zachary Juniper, center, asks Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Raphei Daniels, left, about the anchor system during a surface chaplain officer (SCO) and surface warfare medical department officer (SWMDO) training aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), Feb. 23, 2023. SCO and SWMDO training familiarize Navy chaplains and medical officers with seamanship and ship handling with which to lead enlisted Sailors. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

