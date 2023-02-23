Here Be Dragons

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FT. BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    Participating warfighters used Android Tactical Assault Kit (ATAK) plugins including the CB Personal Protection, Hazard Estimation, & Assessment Tool, the Urban Downwind Hazard Prediction Tool (Integrated Urban), and the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Flight Control Plugin in the mission execution phase to carry out the selected course of action and CBR mission. (DTRA photo)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Location: FT. BELVOIR, VA, US
    ATD
    advanced technology demonstration
    JADC2
    Resolute Dragon 2
    ATAK plugins
    battlespace-awareness tools

