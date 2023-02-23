Here Be Dragons

Participating warfighters used Android Tactical Assault Kit (ATAK) plugins including the CB Personal Protection, Hazard Estimation, & Assessment Tool, the Urban Downwind Hazard Prediction Tool (Integrated Urban), and the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Flight Control Plugin in the mission execution phase to carry out the selected course of action and CBR mission. (DTRA photo)

Date Taken: 02.23.2023