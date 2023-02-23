Here Be Dragons

Courtesy Photo | Participating warfighters used Android Tactical Assault Kit (ATAK) plugins including...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Participating warfighters used Android Tactical Assault Kit (ATAK) plugins including the CB Personal Protection, Hazard Estimation, & Assessment Tool, the Urban Downwind Hazard Prediction Tool (Integrated Urban), and the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Flight Control Plugin in the mission execution phase to carry out the selected course of action and CBR mission. (DTRA photo) see less | View Image Page

The recent Resolute Dragon 2 (RD2) advanced technology demonstration (ATD) at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Md., featured several U.S. Marines, airmen, and sailors participating in integrated chemical, biological, and radiological (CBR) science and technology (S&T) experiments in Joint Force real-world scenarios to give feedback on the utility of new systems integrating sensors, battlespace-awareness tools, and decision-support tools. The S&T managers use this information to optimize and accelerate capability development and facilitate the transition to development and fielding.



To better prepare the Joint Force against current and future threats on the battlefield, the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Chemical and Biological Technologies Department in its role as the Joint Science and Technology Office (JSTO) for the Chemical and Biological Defense Program (CBDP) conducted RD2 to illustrate how combined technologies can provide integrated early warning and integrated layered defense to inform CBR decision-making in Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) operations. JADC2 is a concept to integrate Joint Force technologies into a unified interoperable network that provided effective decisions at a relevant speed in an increasingly complex battlespace.



During this ATD, warfighters interacted with new integrated defense technologies aligned to prioritized future operational needs, such as tracking and responding to threats on the battlefield in near-real time, administering medical countermeasures (MCMs), using diagnostic tools to develop and simulate courses of action to respond to the scenarios, and to using new Android Tactical Assault Kit (ATAK) plugins to execute the selected courses of action and missions.



RD2 showed how CBR sensor data collected at the tactical edge can fit into and inform overarching JADC2 constructs by demonstrating three main points:



1. How CBR data collected at the tactical edge can generate a common operating picture that can inform higher-echelon decision-making environments and Joint Force-built JADC2 solutions

2. The role S&T plays in creating this CBR common operating picture through an interoperable data format and set of messaging protocols based on the Integrated Sensor Architecture standard

3. How S&T CBR technologies are not just enablers of mission execution but can also play a key role in mission planning by significantly reducing risk in allowing for CBR-based course of action identification and prioritization

RD2 comprised two segments: Mission Planning and Mission Execution:The Mission Planning Phase included demonstrating how CBR-based decision-support tools and MCMs influence mission planning and course-of-action development, prioritization, and selection. The ATD provided a dynamic representation of conflict where warfighters make CBR-informed decisions and respond to their consequences. Highlights included demonstrating how MCM capabilities and CBR modeling and simulation tools work through a decision support framework to inform mission planners.The Mission Execution Phase took the course-of-action planning outputs from the Mission Planning Phase and used them to conduct a Joint Service scenario-based mission. Using a real-world, multi-echelon C2 construct, RD2 generated a CBR-based common operating picture using exemplar S&T technologies and injected it into envisioned, Joint Service-developed, JADC2-compatible solutions. Highlights in this phase included Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group operations and simultaneous U.S. Air Force adaptive-basing operations. Technologies in this phase demonstrated how CBR data flows and integrates with service common operating picture systems.The RD2 technology demonstrations, candid feedback from the participating service members, and interactive question-and-answer sessions between the attending guests and service members is another example of CBDP’s goal to have the Joint Force ready to fight and win in a CB-contested environment through a coordinated effort designed to neutralize adversarial CB threats.POC: Brendon Miller, Ph.D., Brendon.m.miller3.civ@mail.mil