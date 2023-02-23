230223-N-TV337-1005 EL CENTRO, Calif. (Feb. 23, 2023) The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds arrive at Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro. The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, will conduct a joint training exchange onboard NAF El Centro, Feb. 23 - March 3, to trade best practices and develop team interoperability in preparation for the 2023 show season. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bobby Baldcock/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 18:06
|Photo ID:
|7646894
|VIRIN:
|230223-N-TV337-1005
|Resolution:
|3871x2576
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|EL CENTRO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Blue Angels, Thunderbirds Conduct 4th Annual Joint-Training in El Centro, by PO1 Robert Baldock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds Conduct 4th Annual Joint-Training in El Centro
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT