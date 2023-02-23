Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels, Thunderbirds Conduct 4th Annual Joint-Training in El Centro

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Baldock 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    230223-N-TV337-1005 EL CENTRO, Calif. (Feb. 23, 2023) The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds arrive at Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro. The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, will conduct a joint training exchange onboard NAF El Centro, Feb. 23 - March 3, to trade best practices and develop team interoperability in preparation for the 2023 show season. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bobby Baldcock/Released)

    TAGS

    El Centro
    Blue Angels
    Naval Aviation
    U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron
    NFDS
    the Thunderbirds

