Blue Angels, Thunderbirds Conduct 4th Annual Joint-Training in El Centro

230223-N-TV337-1005 EL CENTRO, Calif. (Feb. 23, 2023) The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds arrive at Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro. The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, will conduct a joint training exchange onboard NAF El Centro, Feb. 23 - March 3, to trade best practices and develop team interoperability in preparation for the 2023 show season. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bobby Baldcock/Released)

