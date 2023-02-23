Blue Angels, Thunderbirds Conduct 4th Annual Joint-Training in El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. — The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, will conduct a joint training exchange onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, Feb. 23 - March 3, to trade best practices and develop team interoperability in preparation for the 2023 show season.



Both teams are in the middle of their winter training cycles and will not conduct performances. Training flights with similar profiles to the air show routine, however, will be conducted in accordance with annual training objectives.



“We have been looking forward to our joint training with the Thunderbirds all year,” said Cmdr. Alex Armatas, Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader. “For the fourth year in a row, we have the unique opportunity to train together in El Centro, California, and share our expertise with one another. No one better understands the hard work and dedication it takes to execute flight demonstrations across the country like our Air Force counterparts.”



The last time the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds performed together at an air show was at the Thunder over Dover Air Show in Dover, Delaware, May 22, 2022.



The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps through flight demonstrations and community outreach while inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country. 2023 marks the Blue Angels’ 77th show season representing the United States Navy and Marine Corps.



The Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 64 flight demonstrations at 32 locations across the United States and Canada this year.



The Thunderbirds mission is to recruit, retain and inspire past, present and future Airmen while showcasing the pride, precision and professionalism of America’s Airmen. 2023 marks the Thunderbirds’ 70th year representing the United States Air Force.



The Thunderbirds are scheduled to perform 62 flight demonstrations at 32 locations across the United States and Canada this year.



The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds will co-headline the 2023 Naval Base Ventura County Air Show March 18-19, in Point Mugu.



For more information about the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds, including both team’s 2023 air show schedules, visit www.blueangels.navy.mil and airforce.com/thunderbirds.



For more information about the U.S. Navy, visit www.navy.mil, the U.S. Marine Corps at www.usmc.mil, and the U.S. Air Force at www.af.mil.

