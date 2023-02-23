Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blue Angels, Thunderbirds Conduct 4th Annual Joint-Training in El Centro

    Blue Angels, Thunderbirds Conduct 4th Annual Joint-Training in El Centro

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cody Deccio 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    230223-N-MH057-1066 EL CENTRO, Calif. (Feb. 23, 2023) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, welcome the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds to Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro. The Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds will conduct a joint training exchange onboard NAF El Centro, Feb. 23 - March 3, to trade best practices and develop team interoperability in preparation for the 2023 show season. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cody Deccio/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 17:49
    Photo ID: 7646870
    VIRIN: 230223-N-MH057-1066
    Resolution: 3482x2487
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angels, Thunderbirds Conduct 4th Annual Joint-Training in El Centro, by PO1 Cody Deccio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Blue Angels, Thunderbirds Conduct 4th Annual Joint-Training in El Centro

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    El Centro
    Blue Angels
    Naval Aviation
    U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron
    NFDS
    the Thunderbirds

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT