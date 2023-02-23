Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From educator to leading, Houston based Sailor reflects on Black History Month

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Rojas 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Houston

    HOUSTON, Tx. (February 21, 2023) – Logistics Specialist 1st Class Jessica Ivory, an E-Talent Scout with Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Houston, poses for a photo in recognition of Black History Month. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Rojas / Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 17:10
    Photo ID: 7646770
    VIRIN: 230221-N-XE158-003
    Resolution: 5434x4347
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From educator to leading, Houston based Sailor reflects on Black History Month, by PO1 Louis Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Recruiting Command
    Navy
    Black History Month
    Recruiter in the Spotlight
    Talent Acquisition Group Houston

