From educator to leading, Houston based Sailor reflects on Black History Month.

Raised in Houston, TX. Logistics Specialist 1st Class Jessica Ivory, an E-Talent Scout with Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Houston, is a lifelong learner with the passion to educate others.



Ivory brings a unique skillset to NTAG Houston from her past experience of being a special needs math teacher while in the Navy reserves.



Ivory put a priority on her education, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from Texas Southern University, a Master of Science in Mental Health and Wellness Counseling, and a Master of Science in Public Health: Epidemiology and Data Research from Grand Canyon University.



“I love to learn new things that I can use to teach to people of my community and culture,” said Ivory. “Knowledge is power, I selected to get my masters in counseling to help bring awareness to mental health.”



One of the biggest influences in Ivory’s life is her mother.



“My mom has always been my biggest cheerleader and supporter. She pushes me to be the best version of myself and to always treated people well. She has amazing strength and she’s definitely passed it on to me.”



Ivory has gained inspiration from many people but one person stood out to her.



“I am so inspired by Allyson Felix! As a former track athlete, I admire her work ethic! She’s given her life to her craft and now does amazing work in her community! I mean she ran 12 weeks after giving birth! Superhero for sure!” Said Ivory.



Ivory’s family background and ethnicity comes from Jamacia with west African roots.



“My fraternal grandmother migrated Jamaica when she was 15,” said Ivory. My fraternal grandfather also migrated to the US in the 1940s from Côte d’Ivoire and was born in Burkina Faso.



Ivory has a long line of military members in her family, her father served 6 years in the U.S. Army National Guard, and her uncle is a retired U.S. Navy commander.



Ivory made a decision to join the military to travel and do something to get away from her comfort zone but gained an appreciation for the people she works with.



“I have learned to compromise and relate based on our similarities and not focus on differences,” said Ivory. “I have learned that you can learn from anyone and that before you can lead, you must be a great student.”



Black History Month observance is about examining our past, creating a better future and celebrating diversity. For Ivory, Black History Month holds significant meaning for many reasons.



“Black history month means Resilience to me! No matter the chapter or the time in history, Black people have always been resilient!” Said Ivory.



The Navy observes Black History Month in the United States and recognizes the contributions that Black people have made to the Navy and this country, willingly and unwillingly. It is that sacrifice that makes America the country it is today, and so we remember those historical Sailors, notable civil rights leaders, and the millions of Black people whose names will never be heard.



NTAG Houston has 34 Navy recruiting stations covering more than 44,000 square miles in rural and metropolitan areas around Southeastern Texas and Western Louisiana. NTAG Houston employs more than 250 recruiters, support personnel and civilians.



Date Posted: 02.23.2023 Story by PO1 Louis Rojas