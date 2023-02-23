The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District continues construction of the $309 million runway extension project on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The project will extend the runway about 2,500 feet and allow JBER to have two functional runways of about 10,000-feet long each. It will deliver critical infrastructure to strengthen global air mobility and mission capabilities for the base and its mission partners. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 17:19
|Photo ID:
|7646752
|VIRIN:
|230222-A-QR280-1029
|Resolution:
|3008x2008
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army engineers construct $309 million runway extension in Alaska [Image 6 of 6], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS
