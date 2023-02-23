Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army engineers construct $309 million runway extension in Alaska [Image 6 of 6]

    Army engineers construct $309 million runway extension in Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District continues construction of the $309 million runway extension project on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The project will extend the runway about 2,500 feet and allow JBER to have two functional runways of about 10,000-feet long each. It will deliver critical infrastructure to strengthen global air mobility and mission capabilities for the base and its mission partners. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 17:19
    Photo ID: 7646752
    VIRIN: 230222-A-QR280-1029
    Resolution: 3008x2008
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army engineers construct $309 million runway extension in Alaska [Image 6 of 6], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army engineers construct $309 million runway extension in Alaska
    Army engineers construct $309 million runway extension in Alaska
    Army engineers construct $309 million runway extension in Alaska
    Army engineers construct $309 million runway extension in Alaska
    Army engineers construct $309 million runway extension in Alaska
    Army engineers construct $309 million runway extension in Alaska

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    JBER
    military construction
    USACE Alaska District
    JBERRunway

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT