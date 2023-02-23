Norfolk (February 23, 2023). A contractor from Zoma, an exhibit development, design and production company, reviews exhibit plans and takes detailed measurements for the production for specialized artifact mounts at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. The museum, which is one of ten U.S. Navy museums reporting to the Naval History and Heritage Command, is in the process of reimaging their Civil War gallery. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2023 Date Posted: 02.23.2023 11:51 Photo ID: 7646195 VIRIN: 230223-N-TG517-002 Resolution: 968x771 Size: 104.35 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exhibit fabrication work at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.