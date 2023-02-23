NAVSUP BSC | 228th Supply Corps Birthday

230223-N-PX557-0017

MECHANICSBURG, Pa.

(February 23, 2023)

Retired Cmdr. Thomas LaCoss, Capt. David D. Carnal, commanding officer, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), and Lt. j.g. Riley Petsch, project officer assigned to NAVSUP BSC, participate in a cake-cutting ceremony commemorating the 228th birthday of the U.S. Navy Supply Corps. Military members serving in the Supply Corps are trained and employed in supply chain management, operational logistics, contract management, financial management, operations research, and business enterprise management. The broad responsibilities of the Supply Corps are closely related to many positions in private industry and embrace functional areas such as financial management, inventory management, fuels management, physical distribution, and procurement. NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.

U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)

Date Taken: 02.23.2023
Location: MECHANICSBURG, PA, US