    Gen. Van Ovost tours MOTSU [Image 4 of 4]

    Gen. Van Ovost tours MOTSU

    SOUTHPORT, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Photo by William Stratton 

    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    USCG Capt. Gomez briefs Gen Van Ovost on Coast Guard operations at MOTSU. (US Army photo by William Stratton, MOTSU)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 10:06
    Location: SOUTHPORT, NC, US 
    TAGS

    USCG
    Capt Gomez
    MOTSU
    Gen Van Ovost

