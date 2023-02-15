Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    88th RD CG Develops Relationship with Colorado Employers [Image 1 of 2]

    88th RD CG Develops Relationship with Colorado Employers

    UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Cheryl Phillips 

    88th Readiness Division

    Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker, commander of the 88th Readiness Division, met with representatives of Northrop Grumman on Feb. 15, 2023, in Colorado Springs, to develop a relationship, thank the company for its support of the Army Reserve and promote the hiring of Army Reserve Soldiers. Left to right, Kevin Kick, program manager, Baker, and Roger Vincent, corporate lead executive. (U.S. Army photo by Cheryl Phillips)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 08:23
    Photo ID: 7645897
    VIRIN: 230215-A-WE853-1001
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 11.41 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88th RD CG Develops Relationship with Colorado Employers [Image 2 of 2], by Cheryl Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    88th RD CG Develops Relationship with Colorado Employers
    88th RD CG Develops Relationship with Colorado Employers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    88th Readiness Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT