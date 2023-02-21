Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Martial Arts Program Aboard Anchorage [Image 2 of 3]

    Marine Corps Martial Arts Program Aboard Anchorage

    SINGAPORE

    02.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tom Tonthat 

    USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

    SINGAPORE (Feb. 21, 2023) – Cpl. Aldo Gonzalez, a rifleman assigned to 2nd Division, 4th Marines (2/4), 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), right, and Lance Cpl. Andrew Knowlton, a rifleman assigned to 2/4, 13th MEU, demonstrate how to execute a basic wrist lock takedown during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) class aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), Feb. 21, 2023. The Naval Service defends our Nation by deterring aggression, and winning wars. Marine Corps stand-in forces deter with combat credible forces that deny threat access. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 07:21
    This work, Marine Corps Martial Arts Program Aboard Anchorage [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Tom Tonthat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps Martial Arts Program
    MCMAP
    Marines
    USS Anchorage
    LPD 23

