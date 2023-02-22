Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA conducts first simulated joint FARP demonstration on African continent [Image 1 of 4]

    CJTF-HOA conducts first simulated joint FARP demonstration on African continent

    DJIBOUTI

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Army security personnel organize a perimeter around a KC-130 as its U.S. Marine Corps crew members unload supplies in support of a simulated Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) exercise at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Feb. 22, 2023. The ability of a Joint Force Commander to move their forces fluidly across the theater to seize, retain and utilize initiatives against an adversary is key to ensuring readiness and resilience, and protecting assets and personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

