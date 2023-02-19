Vice Adm. Cooper speaks at a conference in Abu Dhabi

230219-N-ZA692-1219 ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (Feb. 19, 2023) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, speaks on a panel at an international defense conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 19, 2023. During his talk, he highlighted efforts by U.S. 5th Fleet and regional partners in driving new unmanned and AI technology to the forefront of maritime operations in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

