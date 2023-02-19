Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Adm. Cooper speaks at a conference in Abu Dhabi [Image 2 of 2]

    Vice Adm. Cooper speaks at a conference in Abu Dhabi

    ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anita Chebahtah  

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230219-N-ZA692-1219 ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (Feb. 19, 2023) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, speaks on a panel at an international defense conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 19, 2023. During his talk, he highlighted efforts by U.S. 5th Fleet and regional partners in driving new unmanned and AI technology to the forefront of maritime operations in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

    Unmanned
    UAE
    5th Fleet
    AI
    C5F
    IDEX

