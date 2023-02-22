Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 3 overdue boaters near Breton Sound, Louisiana [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard rescues 3 overdue boaters near Breton Sound, Louisiana

    LA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    The Coast Guard rescued three overdue boaters Wednesday, near Breton Sound, Louisiana, on Feb. 22, 2023. Their 26-foot vessel was disabled due to an engine failure. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Aviation Training Center)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 19:32
    Photo ID: 7645296
    VIRIN: 230222-G-G0108-1001
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 553.6 KB
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 overdue boaters near Breton Sound, Louisiana [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard rescues 3 overdue boaters near Breton Sound, Louisiana
    The Coast Guard rescued three overdue boaters near Breton Sound, Louisiana

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    rescue
    boaters
    ATC
    Venice
    overdue

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT