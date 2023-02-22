The Coast Guard rescued three overdue boaters Wednesday, near Breton Sound, Louisiana, on Feb. 22, 2023. Their 26-foot vessel was disabled due to an engine failure. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Aviation Training Center)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 19:32 Photo ID: 7645296 VIRIN: 230222-G-G0108-1001 Resolution: 1280x720 Size: 553.6 KB Location: LA, US Web Views: 24 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 overdue boaters near Breton Sound, Louisiana [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.