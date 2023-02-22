Mr. Dana Larkins, guest speaker at the 2023 Team Redstone Black History Month observance, shares how change starts with each of us.
This work, Security Assistance celebrates Black History Month, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
