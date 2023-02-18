Class of 2023 gathers to celebrate 100 days until graduation during 100th Night Weekend

It is a rite of passage for Firsties to mark hitting their final 100 days at the U.S. Military Academy with a break to celebrate their exploits during 100th Night Weekend. The cadets of the Class of 2023 enjoyed their moment Saturday with the annual banquet and 100th Night Show. The evening’s guest speaker was retired Gen. Austin Scott Miller, a 1983 USMA graduate who last commanded all U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan in 2021 before his retirement.

