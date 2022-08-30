Industry Learns About Army Integrated Sensor Architecture

Christine Moulton, Lead Open Architectures and Standards in the Integration Directorate at Program Executive Officer Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Systems showcases the Army's Integrated Sensor Architecture - a comprehensive framework for integrating various sensors into the Army's network-centric systems.
