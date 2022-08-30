Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Industry Learns About Army Integrated Sensor Architecture

    Industry Learns About Army Integrated Sensor Architecture

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Robert W. Mitchell 

    Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    Christine Moulton, Lead Open Architectures and Standards in the Integration Directorate at Program Executive Officer Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Systems showcases the Army's Integrated Sensor Architecture - a comprehensive framework for integrating various sensors into the Army's network-centric systems.

    Discussing the Army's Integrated Sensor Architecture
    Industry Learns About Army Integrated Sensor Architecture

    electronic warfare
    modernization
    sensor technology
    computer architecture

