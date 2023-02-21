Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Arlington prepares for burial-at-sea

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    Information System Technician Seaman Joshua French, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), stands watch over caskets staged aboard Arlington in preparation for a burial-at-sea, Feb. 21, 2023. The Navy performs burials-at-sea for an average of 1,500 cremated remains and 15 casketed remains per year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 10:54
    VIRIN: 230221-N-PC065-1013
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    This work, USS Arlington prepares for burial-at-sea [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Burial at Sea
    Respect
    Honor
    Remember
    BAS
    LPD24

