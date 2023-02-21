USS Arlington prepares for burial-at-sea

Information System Technician Seaman Joshua French, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), stands watch over caskets staged aboard Arlington in preparation for a burial-at-sea, Feb. 21, 2023. The Navy performs burials-at-sea for an average of 1,500 cremated remains and 15 casketed remains per year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

