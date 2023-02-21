Information System Technician Seaman Joshua French, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), stands watch over caskets staged aboard Arlington in preparation for a burial-at-sea, Feb. 21, 2023. The Navy performs burials-at-sea for an average of 1,500 cremated remains and 15 casketed remains per year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 10:54
|Photo ID:
|7644326
|VIRIN:
|230221-N-PC065-1013
|Resolution:
|6449x4299
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Arlington prepares for burial-at-sea [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT