Barge Brings 6.2k Tons to Tyndall

Tyndall contractors welcome a barge of 6,200 tons of concrete aggregate in support of Zone 1 construction efforts at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 6, 2023. Although more cost -efficient than vehicle transport, barge deliveries are extremely dependent on the Gulf of Mexico weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Jensen)
|02.06.2023
|02.22.2023 10:04
|7644209
|220206-F-UI192-001
|6192x4128
|7.32 MB
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|0
|0
