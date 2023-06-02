Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barge Brings 6.2k Tons to Tyndall [Image 1 of 3]

    Barge Brings 6.2k Tons to Tyndall

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2023

    Photo by Jennifer Jensen 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tyndall contractors welcome a barge of 6,200 tons of concrete aggregate in support of Zone 1 construction efforts at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 6, 2023. Although more cost -efficient than vehicle transport, barge deliveries are extremely dependent on the Gulf of Mexico weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Jensen)

    ACC
    AFCEC
    Tyndall Rebuild

