Tyndall contractors welcome a barge of 6,200 tons of concrete aggregate in support of Zone 1 construction efforts at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 6, 2023. Although more cost -efficient than vehicle transport, barge deliveries are extremely dependent on the Gulf of Mexico weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Jensen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 10:04 Photo ID: 7644209 VIRIN: 220206-F-UI192-001 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 7.32 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barge Brings 6.2k Tons to Tyndall [Image 3 of 3], by Jennifer Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.