    #WhyYouMatter Robinson Barracks [Image 3 of 4]

    #WhyYouMatter Robinson Barracks

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    11.16.2022

    Photo by Bardia Khajenoori 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    Young visitors prepare #WhyYouMatter statements before their turn at the photo booth during the art show at Robinson Barracks Elementary on November 16, 2022.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 08:03
    Photo ID: 7644071
    VIRIN: 220814-O-VD177-567
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, #WhyYouMatter Robinson Barracks [Image 4 of 4], by Bardia Khajenoori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Robinson Barracks Elementary hosts #WhyYouMatter art show

